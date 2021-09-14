$700K restoration project planned for Grand Staircase at Hoyt Lake

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Grand Staircase at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park will be undergoing a restoration.

The Buffalo Olmsted Conservancy recently announced the project, saying it is scheduled to begin this Fall.

“The Grand Staircase symbolizes a tangible connector in our historic park system, and true to Olmsted’s design principles it serves as public access to valuable parkland. The staircase is one of, if not the oldest original park feature,” said Conservancy Executive Director Stephanie Crockatt. “To celebrate this achievement as part of Olmsted’s 200th year would be magnificently appropriate in tribute to this amazing man and Buffalo’s Olmsted park system. We are grateful for our dedicated partners, neighbors and donors and hope we can inspire anyone and everyone who uses these iconic stairs to help us reach our goal.”

So far, $455,000 has been raised for the project — money that came from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, a private donor and the community. But $245,000 is still needed.

With that kind of capital investment, obviously, a lot of work is planned. The Conservancy says “the project has reached a point of critical need.”

“The massive granite stones and steps have shifted as large sections of the foundation beneath have eroded away,” they say.

Delaware District Councilmember Joel Feroleto shared his support for the project, applauding the Conservancy’s plan to “reuse as many of the historic granite stones as possible,” he says.

“From weddings to proms and graduations, numerous memories are enhanced and visually captured at the Grand Staircase year after year,” Feroleto says.

Anyone who donates at least $5,000 to the project will receive a commemorative signifying paver at the Siegal Landing near the staircase. Either way, all donors will get a special recognition.

Along with the completion of the Albright-Knox’s newest addition nearby, the project is expected to be finished in late 2022.