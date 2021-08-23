716 Urban Fashion Pop-Up features local entrepreneurs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fashion was on full display in the Queen City Sunday. 716 Urban Fashion Pop-Up took place at the Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium in Buffalo.

The pop-up featured over 20 fashion entrepreneurs from all over the city. Not only were there tons of options for shoppers to choose from, but there was also a fashion show.

The event was put on by Buffalo fashion designer Stevo Johnson.

He says he created the event to showcase the creations of everyone in the community.

“These dreams are real, they’re live, and they keep blossoming. They’re growing. So what you see here is a collection of dreams, and we’re making those dreams come true, said Stevo Johnson, creator of 716 Urban Fashion Pop-Up.

Stevo says he plans on hosting more events for the buffalo fashion scene soon.