7,300 flags placed at Buffalo Naval Park in honor of veterans who’ve lost their battle with PTSD

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo and Erie County Military & Naval Park is raising awareness for an issue that plagues many veterans.

In honor of Memorial Day, you’ll find 7,300 flags on the lawn along the monument’s garden. Each flag represents a veteran who died last year due to post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide.

The Naval Park’s observances continue Monday morning, with a memorial service with full military honors in remembrance of fallen service members.