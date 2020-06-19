75-year-old protester who was pushed by Buffalo police “in good spirits”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old man who was pushed by Buffalo police during a protest in the city, is still recovering.

Gugino suffered a fractured skull when he was knocked down outside City Hall. But, the Western New York Peace Center recently provided an update, saying he’s “in good spirits.”

Gugino told officials with the Peace Center that he wanted to share that he’s thankful for the support he’s received.

