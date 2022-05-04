BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information on the death of Jeremiah Chambers.
Chambers was killed on Martha Avenue in Buffalo this past Saturday. Anyone with information on this homicide can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.
Latest Posts
- $7,500 reward offered for information on Martha Avenue shooting
- Nas concert scheduled for July at Outer Harbor
- SNUG comes to Niagara Falls to fight youth-related gun violence
- Apartment complex shooting kills Buffalo man
- WATCH: The staff at Buffalo River Compost hopes to educate the public for International Compost Awareness Week
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.