BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are around $75,000 in damages from a fire on East Amherst Street on Monday night, officials told News 4.
Buffalo fire responded to 720 East Amherst Street just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, where authorities say the fire had begun on the first floor of the occupied building.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Latest Posts
- $75K in damages from fire on East Amherst Street
- Special bingo event getting the jump on holiday season, collecting toys for kids
- Gift allows more kids to attend special WNY camp, give counselors higher pay
- After his owner died, Scooter needs a new home
- Thunderstorms cause damage around Western New York
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.