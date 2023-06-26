BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are around $75,000 in damages from a fire on East Amherst Street on Monday night, officials told News 4.

Buffalo fire responded to 720 East Amherst Street just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, where authorities say the fire had begun on the first floor of the occupied building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

