Local, state officials come together to announce opening of new Welcome Plaza at Niagara Falls State Park
7,800 supply packs given out to Buffalo students

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local supply drive is giving students in western New York essential items they need while school is out.

Leaders in Buffalo Public Schools and The Teacher’s Desk gave out 7,800 healthy student supply packs. They include items like soap, hand sanitizer and a water bottle.

Organizers say the longer kids are out of school, the fewer items they have. This was a way to help ease the burden on families who are struggling during the pandemic.

The organization received money from the WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund to launch this project.

