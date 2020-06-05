7th annual South Buffalo Farmer’s Market season to begin Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The South Buffalo Farmer’s Market will start its seventh season in Cazenovia Park on Sunday.

Due to COVID-19, organizers have taken the necessary steps to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.

They have worked with the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets to implement proper safety measures, including:

Reconfiguring the vendor layout, ensuring each vendor is more than six feet apart with amble space for lines to form without causing congestion

Vendors, patrons, and volunteers (who are medically able to) are required to wear face masks when they are within six feet of other individuals

Hand sanitizer and handwashing stations will be located throughout the market

Per the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets, no entertainment (music and yoga) is permitted at the market at this time

Public restrooms will not be available until deemed safe

Vendors will adhere to all guidelines established by NYS

Safety Guidelines will be prominently displayed

There will be a free mask and hand sanitizer giveaway for those in attendance Sunday, and anyone going to the market is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to drop off at the South Buffalo Roots Food Drive.

“We have all seen businesses shut down -both temporary and permanently – or greatly alter their operating model in order to survive. That’s what makes this year’s market season more important than ever,” Buffalo Common Councilmember Christopher Scanlon said. “Our farms and small businesses are the backbone of our communities and they need our support. While we may not be able to offer some of the special events we’ve become known for, we can assure visitors that they will have access to the highest quality local products while enjoying one of the most beautiful backdrops in Western New York – Cazenovia Park.”

In addition to traditional farms, organizers say they are welcoming back SK Herefords Beef Farm out of Medina, and people who visit will have access to fresh cheese, Hanzlian sausage, flowers, pierogis, baked goods, produce, CBD oil, handmade soap, and Dukes Donuts and Public Espresso + Coffee.

