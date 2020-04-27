80-mile trail connecting Southern Tier to downtown Buffalo now in the works

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–An 80-mile trail that connects the Southern Tier to downtown, is now in the works.

The trail would start in the City of Buffalo and would extend all the way to the Town of Hinsdale, which is in Cattaraugus County.

GObike and Alta Planning and Design are coming together to make this happen.

Early estimates show the project would cost between $100 and $110 million.

GObike organizers say the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation has already pledged to support the project.

They’re looking at state and federal grants as well.

The route would connect 20 Western New York towns and villages including Orchard Park, Springville, Ellicottville, Salamanca, and Olean.

Depending on funding the Executive Director of GObike says he hopes construction will begin in the next five years.