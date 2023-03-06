BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Approximately $80,000 in damages was caused and nine people are being assisted following a fire on Niagara Street on Monday afternoon, fire officials said.
Buffalo fire said they responded to the call just after 12:10 p.m. to 1920 Niagara Street. The fire began on the first floor of the occupied structure.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Latest Posts
- $80K in damages from Niagara Street fire, nine being assisted
- Buffalo Bishop OKs eating meat on St. Patrick’s Day
- Blitz loves long hikes and would love a home, too
- Lawyer for family of Tyler Lewis calls for answers, confirms existence of grand jury
- Chautauqua County school falls prey to apparent threat hoax
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.