BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Approximately $80,000 in damages was caused and nine people are being assisted following a fire on Niagara Street on Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

Buffalo fire said they responded to the call just after 12:10 p.m. to 1920 Niagara Street. The fire began on the first floor of the occupied structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.