BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Holiday spirit was on display in downtown Buffalo Saturday!

Thousands of Santa’s descended on The Queen City for SantaCon. Guests donned their best Claus costume for the yearly bar crawl and brought a new toy for a local child in need.



Santacon Buffalo has gathered almost 17,000 new toys over the past eight years. The co-founder of the event says that more than 5,000 people attended last year’s event and they are expected to break that number this year.