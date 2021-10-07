9-year-old Buffalo student brings stun gun onto school bus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A representative of Buffalo Public Schools (BPS) says a nine-year-old brought a stun gun onto a school bus Thursday morning.
Buffalo police responded to Lakeview Avenue around 8:30 a.m. after the student was found to have the weapon, officials say. It was confiscated by the school bus driver.
No charges will be pressed, but the student has been suspended from school. BPS says “restorative justice support will be provided to assist the student to understand the seriousness of the infraction and to help him/her with making better future decisions.”
The school district is asking parents to check the backpacks of students before they go to school.
“Weapons or threats of any kind will not be tolerated, and use of such will impede a student’s education negatively,” a representative of the school says.
