BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Federal, state and city leaders announced plans for more than $95 million in investments set to be made in the streets and neighborhoods of East Buffalo.

The investments are set to be made for 11 different projects on Bailey Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, Main Street and Michigan Avenue. Over $15 million will go towards projects on Bailey, over $25 million on Jefferson, over $50 million on Main and $4 million on Michigan.

The projects will include improvements such as new lighting, sidewalks and curbs, asphalt pavements and other pedestrian-friendly improvements. An additional $1 million will be requested from the federal government to synchronize traffic signals and upgrade technology to support Bus Rapid Transit on Bailey.

“Good streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure amenities will enhance the vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian experience in East Buffalo. This type of investment is good for our residents and good for the economy, spurring more private development, while making transportation easier for residents and businesses,” Mayor Byron Brown said.

“Infrastructure provides the foundation for strong communities, advancing business growth and job opportunity, improving safety, enhancing accessibility, and supporting healthy neighborhoods. This investment will not only be transformative in the physical sense but will have a lasting positive impact on the quality of life for residents,” said Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26).

The projects are set to take place over the next four years.