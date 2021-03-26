97 Rock releases statement following controversial on-air comments by hosts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the controversial statements that led to the firing of one host and the suspension of others, 97 Rock has released a statement.

It comes after the station’s hosts discussed how they like their toast, while comparing it to women’s skin tones, live on air.

Host Rob Lederman was fired following the incident, and his co-hosts Rich Gaenzler and Chris Klein were suspended.

Lederman has since responded to the incident, saying “As soon as I saw the words in print, and as soon as I heard them on a recording, I was like ‘that sounded awful.’

On Friday morning, 97 Rock’s DJ Jickster read the following statement live on air:

“By now you’ve probably heard about some things that were said on 97 Rock this week. In a weak moment, reckless, racist words were spoken on our air. Words that echoed widely, and caused pain in this community. Please allow us a moment to talk to you about this…and to apologize, from our hearts, for the hurt that’s resulted. It’s so important to us that you know, this is not who we are. We’re Buffalo people — all of us committed to making our community a better place to live. We aim to build, and we work hard all year to lift up western New Yorkers who need a hand. We rally this community to feed the hungry. We make wishes come true for children with life threatening illnesses. We raise money to fight cancer, support children’s hospitals, and a lot more. It is our mission to make life better for everyone who lives here — to entertain you, make you laugh and make you proud of your hometown. We know we have let you down, and for that we are truly sorry. Here’s our promise — we’ll redouble our efforts to fight ignorance and racism in our community. You can trust us to do more to help, and to unify all who call this big, beautiful, diverse town their home. Because….that’s who we are. Thank you. 97 Rock

