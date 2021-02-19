A barrier to traveling for youth hockey comes down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Another barrier to traveling youth hockey is coming down, now that a state judge has lifted travel restrictions for traveling teams.

State Health officials have designated amateur sporting events based on their ability to spread the coronavirus as low risk and higher risk.

Hockey falls into the “high risk” category, which also carries travel restrictions that can put some traveling teams’ seasons on the ice.

Traveling hockey teams play their games all over New York, but the state restricted their travel to local contests.

Two youth hockey groups and the Lockport Ice Arena took the state to court to loosen some of those restrictions, especially on travel.

Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek issued a preliminary injunction, allowing the hockey teams to travel intrastate after the law firm Hogan Willig questioned the impact those restrictions actually have on spreading the coronavirus.

“So what we attempted to do was show the judge that there is no indication that traveling to play a hockey game is any different than anybody traveling for any other reason. There’s no statistics that indicate it creates any more problems, any more viral transmissions, anything like that. So why would you impose a restriction that really is not doing anybody any good but is having a major impact on the ability of these kids to play the game.” Corey Hogan, HoganWillig Attorneys at Law

Attorneys for the youth leagues also wanted to change youth hockey’s classification form high risk to a lesser designation, but the judge denied that part of the request.

Corey Hogan told us this ruling should clear the way for a number of local hockey tournaments to proceed, including a state tourney and a national tournament at the Northtown Center in Amherst although crowd restrictions for those games are still in effect.