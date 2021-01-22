WATCH: Bills fan living in New Hampshire gets hyped about the AFC Championship game

(WIVB)– For Bills Mafia, Sunday, January 24 is a dream come true. All week we’ve seen the excitement from Bills Mafia over the team finally making it to the AFC Championship game.

One of the best reactions though, might’ve been Mike Mathers.

He was born and raised in Cassadaga, N.Y. but he now lives in New Hampshire, working as a pharmacist.

He was watching the bills game last weekend and couldn’t contain his excitement watching Taron Johnson’s 101-yard run for a touchdown.

His home security cameras caught his reaction.

Mel posted it to her social media pages and it’s been viewed nearly 70,000 times.

CHECK IT OUT… Mike, who now lives in New Hampshire, had the reaction WE ALL felt when Taron Johnson ran for 101 yards for a touchdown Saturday night. However, my issue is the other three in this video who seem very unimpressed! Come on y'all ~ GO BILLS! @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/2ajOlfb9AT — Mel Orlins (@Mel_Orlins) January 18, 2021

His reaction is priceless and it’s certainly something all of Bills Mafia can relate to.

News 4 spoke with Mike earlier this week about the excitement leading up to the AFC Championship game.

“Most of my life has been seeing the Bills go through the drought so for 17+ years and so this season has been absolutely amazing from everything they’ve done on the field to how Bills Mafia is supporting them off the field and with all the charitable donations — really in a difficult time for some people this has been a bright spot for a lot of people in Bills Mafia and it’s amazing to see how it’s developed since September.” Mike Mathers, Cassadaga Native

You might’ve noticed the reaction of or lack thereof from the people on the couch!

Mike’s in New England territory, so yes, those people are patriots fans.

Mike explains their reaction coming up on our Countdown to Kickoff special that airs from noon to 1 p.m. on January 23.