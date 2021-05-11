A Buffalo monopoly game is in the works — and you can help make it

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers are in for a treat, as a future game night could include something that feels like home.

Top Trumps USA Inc., the company that owns the global license for Monopoly (via Hasbro), is looking to create a “Buffalo” version of the popular board game.

And they’re looking for suggestions as to which local places should be part of it. A total of 34 will be used, and anyone looking to help the selection process can send their suggestions in an email.

As examples, the landmarks on the Buffalo map could include places like Canalside, the Electric Tower or the newly renamed home of the Bills — Highmark Stadium.

Customized “community chest” and “chance” playing cards will also be part of Monopoly’s Buffalo edition.

To share your thoughts on what should be included in the game, send an email to buffalo@toptrumps.com. Submissions will be accepted until May 28.