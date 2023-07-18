BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – We’re learning more about the young woman who was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street in the Elmwood Village over the weekend.

Sydney Lohr was a member of Chi-Omega at Saint Lawrence University. The chapter posted a touching tribute Tuesday morning saying Lohr “was a beautiful, brilliant, and charismatic girl with a heart of gold.” They said she “lived life to the fullest and made sure her sisters did the same. With a personality that lit up the room, Syd was a joy to all who knew her.”

Lohr was about to start her senior year at the university. Kate Morris, the university president, released a statement saying;

Dear Laurentian community,

I write with the devastating and painful news that Sydney Lohr ’24, from Buffalo, NY, died this past weekend from a tragic accident in her hometown area.

A Psychology and Government double major, Sydney studied abroad in Australia during the spring 2023 semester. Sydney was dedicated to the Chi-Omega sorority serving as a Panhellenic Council delegate. She was also a member of the Pre-Law Club, and the Humane Society, and was involved in the St. Lawrence University Vote Everywhere initiative in collaboration with the Andrew Goodman Foundation.

Sydney’s family and close friends will need our support, and as a close-knit community, I know that we will answer that call as Laurentians.

There are many resources available for students who need support or simply want someone to talk with at this difficult time.

The vehicle, according to police, was traveling southbound and struck Lohr as she was attempting to cross Elmwood Avenue.

Police say no charges have been filed and the accident is under investigation.