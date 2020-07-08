A look inside Seneca One Tower as crews make it ready for M&T Bank employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Construction is back on the fast track inside Buffalo’s tallest building.

More than a thousand M&T Bank employees could begin moving in by October.

Developer Doug Jemal showed Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul the progress inside the Seneca One Tower where construction was delayed for a few months by COVID but is now back on track.

“I really believe that if you build something, people will come. So, what I really want to see happen in Buffalo, we have to show them that we’re building, moving, doing things, that there’s action going on. We’re not dormant and it can’t just be a conversation it has to be action,” Jemal said.

The plan is for more than 1,000 M&T Bank employees, technology jobs to fill ten floors of this tower and begin moving in, in October.

M&T Chief Information Officer Michael Wisler says, “we’ve got to think about things like scheduling. We need to think about elevator capacity, gotta think about density.”

New buildings outside the tower include a clubhouse for tenants of the building , but also shops, restaurants, and breweries which will begin opening to the public at Main and Washington Street this fall.

“It is just such an exciting time, and I want people to feel that. I know it’s been a long dark night but we’re starting to see daylight again,” Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul said.

She also confirmed that malls can reopen Friday if they install special MERV 11 ventilation filters.

“I want to thank all the customers of malls, the mall owners and the store owners who’ve been waiting patiently for this news and it is really important but what we saw in other states with the increase in infection because of malls and gyms opening, we’re going to get it right here,” Hochul added.