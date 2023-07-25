BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority is offering a glimpse into the future of the Queen City.

The BMHA showcased new renderings for the $400 million project that is set to break ground in 2025. The apartment complex will be completely redone and will not displace any residents. Community members call the new renderings impressive and modern.

The resident driven project is set to bring new life to the waterfront, according to BMHA Executive Director Gillian Brown.

“These people were the first ones on the waterfront. Our residents for a longtime were the only ones on the waterfront. And now they are living in one of the worst things on the waterfront and we want to make sure that’s not going to continue,” Brown said.

The Habitat Company, based in Chicago, is the developer on the project. Both the BMHA and developer held community design meetings in February to seek out thoughts and opinions from the people who live there. From there, the design was created and brought back to the residents on Tuesday night before the project goes before the zoning board.

“It’s mostly the plan this community came up with. We’re just the ones who put the shape to it,” Jeff Head, vice president of development at the Habitat Company, said.

The new look will feature multi-use buildings with housing that ranges from apartments to town homes. The project will be completed in phases with the first phase being built on the current surface lot. Once those apartments are built, which the BMHA hopes is done in 2026, the first group of residents will move-in and those towers will be torn down. Phase two will finish out the massive project. Then, once those buildings are completed, the rest of the residents can move into the new space.

Residents called the renderings modern and impressive. Sharlene Borilla moved to Marine Drive 23 years ago and says it’s time for an upgrade.

“These buildings are beautiful for what they have been serving their purpose, but when you have the opportunity to advance and do an updated version, you take advantage of that,” Borilla told News 4. “The architectural work is just phenomenal. I think the surroundings that they are building it with is gorgeous. The apartments look absolutely wonderful.”

The new designs features walkways, more parking that is close to the apartments, buildings that face each other, and several mixed-use spaces. There will also be commercial space for new businesses. Most importantly, it features a new, modern design that will match the downtown skyline.

“It’s old. I think with the snow storm last year it really showed it. The windows were shaking and rattling and weak,” Michael Smith Sr., who has lived at Marine Drive for three years, said. “It’s more modern definitely and I think it’s also more conducive to people interacting with each other.”

The BMHA hopes to receive all the necessary approvals and break ground in 2025. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in 2031.