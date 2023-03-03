BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western New York community is known for stepping up in times of need and we’ve seen that resilience at the forefront over the past year. Now, people are wrapping their arms around the Arno family.

A moving procession was held this afternoon as firefighters, police officers and first responders lined the streets of Buffalo as firefighter Jason Arno’s body was moved to the funeral home.

It was an impactful moment as the Buffalo Fire Department honored one of their own.

“Today was a very moving outpouring of emotion by the first responders, the police, the fire,” Father Paul Seil, Catholic Chaplain for the Buffalo Fire Department, said.

First responders from across Western New York lined the streets for a procession honoring firefighter Jason Arno. Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire vehicles escorted the body of the fallen hero to the funeral home from ECMC. Fr. Seil calls this a tremendous outpouring of support.

“When all is said and done, there’s a husband and father who didn’t come home from his job a few days ago. I think that moves the hearts of every kind, reasonable and charitable person. It really does,” Fr. Seil added.

International Association of Fire Fighters Local 282 President Vincent Ventresca told News 4 the outpouring of support is unbelievable.

“The outpouring of support that’s come in to the Local in support of this family and in support of us in this horrible, devastating time, it’s just unbelievable,” Ventresca said.

Ventresca says when tragedy strikes Western New Yorkers step up to help. Several fundraisers have already raised thousands of dollars in just days.

“When something like that is so tragic happens, I think it’s really cliche perhaps, but it really brings out the best in many people especially in our Western New York community,” Fr. Seil continued.

“Just time and time again, you see it. Anything happens and the people of Western New York step up and this has been no different,” Ventresca added.

The funeral services for Firefighter Jason Arno are scheduled for the end of next week right now. There will be a Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in downtown Buffalo.