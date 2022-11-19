BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA calls are way up in the western New York area amid the historic snowstorm, the company said on Saturday.

AAA, police and other emergency services across Erie County have been closely working together since the storm began. Elizabeth Carey of AAA said that things started to take a turn for the worse mid-afternoon on Friday. Stranded vehicles became a problem and plows were not able to get through.

Carey says AAA gave Erie County a list of stranded vehicles around Midnight and were advised that all of those were taken care of by around 2 a.m. Saturday and AAA continues to send the county calls to take care of. AAA is now advising motorists to call 911 if they become stranded.

She said that calls for winches, which is a tow truck pulling a car back onto the road, were up 130 percent on Friday. On top of that, at-home service was suspended.

“At this time, we’re asking people to stay home. It’s a question of staying at your house or at one of these shelters or worse off, on the side of the road,” Carey said.

Stranded cars are being towed to the McKinley Mall, in the former Sears parking lot.

