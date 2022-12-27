BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County — outside of Buffalo — is no longer under a travel ban, but where the ban has been lifted, a travel advisory remains.
This means people can drive, but should take caution. AAA’s Elizabeth Carey filled us in with more details on what this means during her appearance on Wake Up! Tuesday morning.
“If you can stay safe and warm at home, please continue to do so,” Carey said. “I know a lot of people have cabin fever, but it’s best to stay home.”
With so much congestion from stuck and abandoned vehicles, including on major routes like Transit Road, AAA trucks are having a tough time getting into the hardest-hit areas.
Carey told News 4 that crews from Syracuse will be coming to Buffalo when they’re able to access I-90. Watch the full interview in the video above.
