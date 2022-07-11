BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Prices at the pump are getting less painful, with the national average down 13 cents at $4.68, AAA said. In New York, it’s down nine cents at $4.80.

One year ago, those prices were $3.14 and $3.20, respectively. Here’s what the most recent averages are around New York State:

Batavia – $4.72 (down 8 cents from last Tuesday)

Buffalo – $4.76 (down 5 cents from last Tuesday)

Elmira – $4.79 (down 8 cents from last Tuesday)

Ithaca – $4.86 (down 5 cents from last Tuesday)

Rochester – $4.86 (down 7 cents from last Tuesday)

Rome – $4.90 (down 5 cents from last Tuesday)

Syracuse – $4.81 (down 7 cents from last Tuesday)

Watertown – $4.90 (down 3 cents from last Tuesday)

“Early last week, unleaded gasoline dropped below $5 a gallon at about 80% of gas stations across the country as oil prices dropped amid broad market concern regarding a potential slow, or even stall, of economic growth due to rising interest rates and inflation,” AAA said. “A lower economic growth rate than expected could cause crude demand to further decline, leading pump prices to follow suit.”