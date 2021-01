Fans looking to make the trip to Kansas City to see the Bills take on the Chiefs have to act quickly.

Elizabeth Carey with AAA joined us tonight with some answers for travelers.

AAA says most of the Southwest flights leaving Buffalo are now sold out. Carey tells us what other options people have and how much those ticket prices are.

Also we talk to her about Bills fans going to Kansas looking to book hotel rooms and how much they should expect to pay per night for a room.