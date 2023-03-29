BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popularity of electric vehicles is rising, and New York’s plan is to eventually have all new vehicles purchased here to have zero emissions.
Mike Formanowicz, AAA driver training manager, joined us on Wednesday morning to talk about the differences in how electric vehicles feel to the driver.
The company is offering classes for people to learn how to drive an electric car. Learn more in the video above and by clicking/tapping here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.