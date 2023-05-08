BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB)- City leaders are reacting to our country’s 202nd mass shooting so far this year. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is calling on lawmakers to ban assault-style weapons.

“There should be an assault weapons ban,” Mayor Brown said. “Often time the weapon of choice in these mass shootings is an assault style weapon.”

Mayor Brown says this is a painful reminder of what happened here in our community almost one year ago.

“Absolutely terrible,” Mayor Brown said. “Traumatizing.”

Mayor Brown says lawmakers need to stop putting the interest of gun manufactures over the interest in people and their safety.

“There are lawmakers in Washington that turn a blind eye to the pain and suffering of people all across America who have been victimized by mass shootings, whether it’s urban, suburban or rural communities, no community is immune to this,” Mayor Brown said.