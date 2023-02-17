BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor were substantiated against two retired priests, the Buffalo Diocese announced Friday.

Rev. Daniel Palys and Rev. Msgr. Ronald Sciera have been added to the Diocesan’s list of Priest with Substantiated Claims of Abuse.

Bishop Michael Fisher determined that the allegations were substantiated following an investigation and report of the review board.

Palys was removed from the ministry in 2018 as a result of a previous allegation of abuse that had been substantiated, according to the Diocese. Palys previously served at Annunciation in Buffalo and St. Andrew’s in Kenmore.

Sciera was previously placed on administrative leave in September 2021. Sciera previously served as the Pastor of Precious Blood Parish in Buffalo.