Abused dog Noel looking for foster home in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– An abused dog named Noel from South Carolina is looking for a foster home in Buffalo.

Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue is working to bring Noel to Buffalo, but needs to find a foster family first.

We’re told Noel appears to have been a “bait dog” based on the bite marks on her face. Her teeth are worn down and she’s been bred many times over.









Noel

Despite the abuse, Kimberly LaRussa tells us Noel is a loving and forgiving dog. However, she doesn’t get along well with other dogs.

Sweet Buffalo to the Rescue, a Facebook group and platform that was created to help animal rescues, is raising funds for Diamonds in the Ruff to care for Noel and spreading the word to get her into a loving home. Kimberly LaRussa

Over $700 has already been raised, if you’re interested in donating, click here.

Sweet Buffalo

If you’re interested in fostering Noel, apply here.