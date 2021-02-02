Acacia the lion humanely euthanized at Buffalo Zoo due to deteriorating health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Eighteen-year-old female lion, Acacia, was humanely euthanized Tuesday, the Buffalo Zoo announced on Twitter.

The zoo tells us it was due to deteriorating conditions related to changes to her liver and spleen that they could no longer treat medically.

Acacia was born at the Como Zoo in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 2002. She came to Buffalo a year later with her sister Shona from the same litter.

Officials say, along with her sister, Acacia lived mostly on the left side of the zoo’s Big Cat Exhibit, and both lions loved to sleep cuddled on the window ledge in their habitat.

