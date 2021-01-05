Scene cleared up after accident reportedly involving pedestrian causes delays near Elm and S. Division

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An accident reportedly involving a pedestrian caused delays at the Elm St. exits off of I-190 Tuesday morning.

Total Traffic reported the incident shortly after 8 a.m. It’s not clear what led to the accident or how badly anyone was injured.

By 8:50 a.m., the scene of the crash at Elm and S. Division streets had been cleared up. News 4 will provide more information when it is available.

