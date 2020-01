BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two women accused in a New Year’s Day fire returned to court today.

Ayesha Patterson and Latoya Austin waived their felony hearing, sending the case to a grand jury.

Prosecutors say the two threw bottles of gasoline at a home on Breckenridge Street on New Year’s Day starting a fire.

Three children had to be checked out at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

A Buffalo Police officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

Patterson and Austin face up to life in prison if convicted.