BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man accused of being the getaway driver in a 2020 homicide has admitted to his role, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Raquan Reid, 27, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday morning and will be sentenced Sept. 6. Currently, he’s being held without bail and faces up to 25 years in prison.

In October 2020, 33-year-old Winston Reese was shot multiple times by two people outside a gas station on Main Street near Glenwood Avenue in Buffalo. The two accused of killing Reese have since died.

Reid, a known member of the Central Park Gang according to the DA’s office, drove the two suspected gunmen away from the scene of the crime.