Actor Josh Peck visits, shows love for Buffalo

Josh Peck arrives at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Actor Josh Peck took some time to praise the Queen City during a recent visit to The Westin.

In a video shared by Step Out Buffalo, Peck stood with a Westin employee named Cody.

“Buffalo, they’re better. They’re better people here. Right Cody?” Peck stated.

It’s not clear what the actor, known for starring in hit Nickelodeon shows “Drake & Josh” and “The Amanda Show,” is doing in Buffalo, but he seems to be having a good time!

Step Out Buffalo’s post, which was shared Friday at 10:31 a.m., says he also went to Duff’s during his visit.