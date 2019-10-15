Actress Talia Shire promotes latest film at Buffalo International Film Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The credits rolled on the Buffalo International Film Festival tonight but before a fade to black, a Hollywood actress came to screen her most recent film.

Actress Talia Shire was in town to promote “Working Man.”

Shire starred in multiple best picture winners including The Godfather and Rocky movies.

She says this film is about what happens to a community when a factory closes, something Western New Yorkers can relate too.

“Factories have closed down, I know that here in Buffalo, a very important part of your town closed down when Bethlehem Steel closed down. What people don’t realize, I think, in Hollywood – factories have closed down too. Factories were the movie studios – they closed down. The greatest musicians in the world that didn’t have a place to go to. Actors that don’t have a place to go to. Because we all need to work,” Shire said.