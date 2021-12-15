ADM submits application to demolish Great Northern Grain Elevator

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Archer Daniels Midland announced Wednesday that it submitted an emergency demolition application to tear down the Great Northern Grain Elevator, which was damaged in the wind storm Saturday.

“The structure suffered substantial and extensive damage from the wind and storms over the weekend and now poses significant safety concerns on-site and at adjacent properties and roadways. Our primary concern is always the safety of the public, our neighbors, and our employees,” said Jackie Anderson, a spokesperson for ADM. “Under the circumstances, we have submitted an emergency demolition application to the City. In it, we share our commitment to dismantle the structure in a prompt, responsible and safe manner and look for ways to preserve the legacy of the structure, such as donating artifacts to a local museum.”

Congressman Brian Higgins called on ADM to help repair the damaged building following the storm. The elevator, which was built over 120 years ago, has not been operational for several decades.