Administrators at Nardin Academy respond to allegations of racism and discrimination

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Administrators at Nardin Academy are responding to allegations of racism and discrimination by former students.

Those experiences have been posted to a website.

In a recent petition, Nardin Alumni are demanding action by school administrators against racism and discrimination.

Something they say has been brought to light by students.

And now, some black students and students of color are sharing their experience on a website called “Oppressed at Nardin.”

We spoke with one of the creators of the site who has asked to remain anonymous.

One post comes from a parent of Indian descent who says she was told her daughter was the wrong kind of minority after asking about minority scholarship funds.

Another from a black former student says a white classmate handed her a piece of watermelon and said I know what you like.

Nardin Academy President Marsha Sullivan says they are investigating the allegations.

She says administrators met with students and alumni, and are currently reviewing policies, including disciplinary changes.

The website creators say they’d like to see better staff training and more teachers of color.