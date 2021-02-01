Advocates, community leaders in Buffalo fight to keep people from getting kicked out of their homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Community leaders and advocates in Buffalo are fighting to keep people from getting kicked out of their homes.

PUSH Buffalo and several other housing justice coalition members are urging renters to sign the hardship declaration.

It would protect Buffalo renters from eviction, under the state’s eviction moratorium.

Leaders say people have lost their homes because they can’t pay the rent because of the pandemic.

They say people should not be punished for something that’s out of their control.

Tenants must sign the declaration by February 25 to receive eviction protection through May 1.