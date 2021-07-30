Advocates rally in support of overdose prevention centers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The CDC says last year was the worst on record for overdose deaths nationwide. In Erie County alone, overdose rates increased by 57%t in 2020.

Advocates from the No OD NY Campaign rallied in Niagara Square today.

This rally capped their monthlong campaign to raise awareness around overdose deaths, as well as show support for overdose prevention centers. These centers are sites where people can consume drugs under the supervision of trained staff who can intervene in the event of an overdose. But advocates say the effort can’t stop there.

“Decriminalizing syringe possession, as well as overdose prevention centers, and finalizing the opportunity for people who are incarcerated in jails and prisons across New York State to receive medicated assisted treatment,” VP of Harm Reduction at Evergreen Health Emma Fabian said.

Free Narcan training was also given at today’s rally.