AFCI to hold next year’s Cineposium in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Hollywood actors were on hand for a major announcement about the film industry here in Buffalo.

Cold Brook stars Bill Fichtner and Kim Coates joined Mayor Byron Brown Monday morning at the North Park Theatre in north Buffalo.

The Association of Film Commissioners International announced its Cineposium for next year will be held in western New York.

Organizers praised Buffalo as a place for film-making.

Next year will be the 44th year for the conference, which will be held in mid-September.