BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday the completion of a $2.4 million mixed-use development that brings 11 affordable homes and commercial space to the East Side.

The Cigar Factory Apartments, located at 595 Fillmore Avenue, consists of 11 affordable apartments as well as a coffee shop on the ground floor.

This is part of Hochul’s $50 million targeted investments on the East Side in the wake of the Tops mass shooting in May.

“This development is a major component of our commitment to doing right by East Buffalo,” Hochul said. “Thanks to $2 million in state funding, the Cigar Factory Apartments have transformed an old cigar plant into beautiful, safe, affordable homes. With today’s grand opening, in addition to the $50 million to support homeowners and revitalize commercial districts, we are investing in East Buffalo to uplift the entire community.”