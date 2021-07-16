After 16 months, there’s a chance most of us could cross Peace Bridge in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 16 long months, there may be only another month to wait before most of us can cross the Peace Bridge.

The Blue Jays continue to wait for approval to resume playing their games in Toronto, but there is some very encouraging news for just about anyone else whose vaccinated and who has been waiting to go to Canada.

“It’s been a long wait. It’s just refreshing to hear that, it’s great news.”

If all goes well, Jerry Ritch will finally be able to get back to his cottage in Point Abino, Ontario in a about month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a press release announced that “we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid August for non essential travel” and that Canadian ministers would share more details on these plans early next week.

“Well, I never thought I’d enjoy cutting my grass, but I think I’m gonna enjoy cutting my grass. So, that’s another just maintaining our property, hoping things are in tact and no major issues. I don’t think there is. I’ve had people check on our property which has been nice,” Ritch added.

This week, Merton Labounty and Tammy Scott finally got to embrace for the first time in more than a year, but only because she flew from Toronto to Chicago and drove to Buffalo. A loophole that may become obsolete next month.

“That will actually bring revenue here, we figured those shoppers that were coming over here can start coming back over here and I’m sure they missed it as we missed them as well,” Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson said.

“I wish it were done a couple months ago but the fact of the matter is this is good news for people that deserve good news,” Representative Brian Higgins said.

The Blue Jays had asked the Canadian government to let them know by today whether it approves of their plan to play their last game in Buffalo next Wednesday and the first game back on Toronto in two weeks. No word on that approval yet.