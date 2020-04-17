After 30 years without operation, lights outside Kleinhans beam a rainbow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside Kleinhans Music Hall, the music has temporarily stopped, but things are looking lively again outside the building.

HUNT Property Solutions has been working on beautifying the outside of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s main performance area. In the process of doing this, crews decided to repair the ground lights around the perimeter.

Those lights had not been operated in three decades.

Bill Hibbard, president of HUNT Property Solutions, explained, “We wanted to send a message to the Buffalo community that this will be over soon, that we will come out of this stronger, and that our buildings will be in better condition than before.”

With new LED bulbs and a central timer for night operation, the outside of Kleinhans can now be seen lit up in a rainbow of lights.

Dan Hart, director of Kleinhans Music Association, said “It is so incredible to see Kleinhans once again lit up at night. It is not only a wonderful statement to the community, but also a testament to the outstanding work being done at the hall by Team HUNT. Congratulations, and thank you!”

