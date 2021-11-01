After 96 years North Park Lutheran Church closes down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 96 years of ministry in North Buffalo. North Park Lutheran Church is closing its doors.
The church is closing because of pandemic hardships, declining attendance and an aging congregation.
The church is trying to keep its legacy alive through the North Park Community Preschool.
And by creating endowments with funds from the property sale.
