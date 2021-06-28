After body found along railroad tracks, US Marshals offering reward for information on person of interest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are looking for a man they call the person of interest in the death of 22-year-old Tiara Lott.

Earlier this year, Lott’s body was found along railroad tracks on Buffalo’s east side weeks after she disappeared in late January.

The U.S. Marshals Service believes Andre Whigham, 27, was the last person to have seen her before she died. A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Whigham, accusing him of unlawfully fleeing to avoid prosecution.

Along with $2,500 being offered by Crime Stoppers, the U.S. Marshals Service is also offering up to $5,000 for information that will lead to Whigham’s arrest.

Whigham is described as a Black man with brown eyes. He is roughly 5’9″, weighs 210 pounds and has several tattoos, one of which is highly visible on his neck.

Whigham, who also goes by the nickname “Dro,” has connections to Ohio and North Carolina.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call or text Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161, submit a tip through either the Buffalo Tips or USMS Tips apps, or contact the Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102.

