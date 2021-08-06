After closing at end of May, Tralf Music Hall to announce new shows

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Tralf will live on, according to an announcement made by the popular Buffalo music venue Friday morning.

Tralf Music Hall had shut its doors at the end of May, but now, more music is on the way, the venue shared on Twitter.

“Owner Tom Barone has reached an agreement with Theater Place ownership,” the venue wrote in a statement.

Previously, there were plans to develop Tralf Music Hall into space for residences, but the venue says those plans “have been shelved.”

The statement goes on to say that “extensive expansion and renovations” are planned for next Spring.

“Tom Barone has successfully operated the Tralf for fifteen years,” the statement reads. “His sustained commitment to this important Buffalo cultural institution continues with show announcements coming soon.”

The announcement followed a tweet on Thursday night which read “Big news. Good news.”