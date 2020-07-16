After violent June, Mayor Brown says there’s still too much crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an incredibly violent June, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says fewer shootings have happened in the city in recent days.

Still, he says there’s too much crime in the streets.

Mayor Brown is asking people to put their differences aside and start showing more care for one another.

Brown is also praising police officers for answering the call of duty during a violent time in the city.

“Under very trying circumstances, our officers are out every day and working around the clock to keep our community safe,” Brown said. “And we are seeing many residents of the community who have been calling… texting with tips, asking what they can do to help.”

The Mayor says the city will be announcing a new initiative to cut down on violent crime in the coming days or weeks.