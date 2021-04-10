Afternoon Buffalo fire displaces six Easton Ave. residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six Buffalo residents are being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire damaged a two-story home on Easton Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Buffalo Fire tells us they responded to 45 Easton Avenue around 2:11 p.m. after a fire started on the second level of the two-story home.

Officials estimate damage to the building around $43,000 and $20,000 to the contents of the home.

We’re told four adults and two children are being helped by the Red Cross as a result of the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.