AG James cancels more than $200K in illegal student housing debt from Monarch 716

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State attorney general is canceling more than $200,00 in housing debt for students at Buffalo State.

AG Letitia James said this is part of an agreement with an off-campus student housing company called Monarch 716.

She said Monarch “coaxed students into signing leases and then demanded thousands of dollars in rent while denying students access to those apartments.”

State prosecutors also collected $65,000-thousand dollars in restitution from the company.

On top of that, Monarch 716 is also being fined $50,000.