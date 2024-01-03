BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After speculation, it turns out workers at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum are, in fact, taking part in unionization efforts.

According to a notice by the group, AKG Workers United will hold a conference Wednesday morning, where they’ll announce updates to their organizing campaign, which began on November 16.

“[The workers] are organizing to have a voice on the job and improve material working conditions at the AKG,” the notice read. “The AKG is a pillar of the Buffalo community and workers are hoping to make the AKG the best museum it can be for both workers and guests.”

Workers United Upstate NY President Gary Bonadonna Jr. is expected to attend Wednesday’s conference, which is scheduled for 11 a.m.

After a series of now-deleted online comments about unionization by museum donor Jeffrey Gundlach, the museum told News 4 in December that it was open to bargaining with employees.

“We respect our employees’ right to consider whether or not to form a union, and should they elect to do so, we will bargain with the union in good faith,” AKG Peggy Pierce Elfvin Director Dr. Janne Sirén said.

The AKG Art Museum’s recent improvement project involved nearly four years of construction after ground was broken in November 2019. The museum, which was formerly known as the Albright-Knox, reopened under its new name this past June.